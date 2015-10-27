Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,470
Invoice$26,029
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)178.7 in
Height,Overall (in)74.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4144 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R16
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility