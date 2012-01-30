Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,900
Invoice$22,440
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
Length,Overall (in)174.8 in
Height,Overall (in)64.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3186 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle