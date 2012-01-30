2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage 2WD 4dr EX
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,900
  • Invoice
    $22,440

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3186 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle