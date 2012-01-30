Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$59,800
Invoice$55,340
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsCooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.6 in
Length,Overall (in)191.3 in
Height,Overall (in)66.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4556 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
Spare Tire SizeT175/90D18
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility