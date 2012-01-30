2012 Infiniti FX50

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $59,800
  • Invoice
    $55,340

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4556 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T175/90D18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility