Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$15,895
-
Invoice$15,444
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)162.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2430 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.4
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars