Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,895
Invoice$16,399
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)162.0 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2496 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.4
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars