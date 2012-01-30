2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,140
  • Invoice
    $30,820

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17, LT245/70R17, P245/70R17