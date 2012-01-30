Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,140
-
Invoice$30,820
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)143.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.8 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17, LT245/70R17, P245/70R17