Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$41,095
-
Invoice$38,016
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation from Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)158.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.7 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)37.5, 35.0
-
Spare Tire SizeLT275/70R18E