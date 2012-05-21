2012 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

2012 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 2WD SuperCab 158" Lariat
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,095
  • Invoice
    $38,016

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation from Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    158.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.7 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    37.5, 35.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT275/70R18E