2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB SEL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,300
  • Invoice
    $19,838

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2891 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact