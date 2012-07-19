Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,300
-
Invoice$19,838
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)171.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2891 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull size, Compact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact