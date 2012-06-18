Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,600
-
Invoice$15,984
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG33 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
Doors4
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2628 lbs, 2578 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact