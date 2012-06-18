2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SEL
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,600
  • Invoice
    $15,984

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    33 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front-wheel drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2628 lbs, 2578 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact