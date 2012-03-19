Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,870
-
Invoice$23,222
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3421 lbs, 3332 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicles