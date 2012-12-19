Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,995
Invoice$18,740
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechFront Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.9 in
Length,Overall (in)192.6 in
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3400 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5, 16.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size