2012 Dodge Avenger

2012 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SE V6
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,995
  • Invoice
    $18,740

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3400 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5, 16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size