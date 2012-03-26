2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$37,950
-
Invoice
$35,294
Fuel
-
Fuel
Flex Fuel Capability
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive,
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission Overdrive Switch,
6-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Front Reading Lamps,
Telematics,
Navigation from Telematics,
Automatic Headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Outlet,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Security System
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Tow Hooks
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
144.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
77.9 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
36
-
Spare Tire Size
LT245/75R17E,
LT265/70R17E,
LT265/70R18E