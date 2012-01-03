Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,300
Invoice$29,088
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.5 in
Length,Overall (in)200.4 in
Height,Overall (in)58.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3649 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars