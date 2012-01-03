2012 Chevrolet Impala

2012 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn LTZ
  • MSRP
    $30,300
  • Invoice
    $29,088

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3649 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars