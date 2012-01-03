2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LS
  • MSRP
    $25,280
  • Invoice
    $24,016

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3926 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle