Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,280
Invoice$24,016
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechNavigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.5 in
Length,Overall (in)187.8 in
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3926 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle