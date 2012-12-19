Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,440
Invoice$23,218
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Navigation from Telematics, Power Outlet, Telematics, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.3 in
Height,Overall (in)67.6 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
Spare Tire SizeP235/75R16, P215/70R16, Compact