2012 Chevrolet Colorado

2012 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Reg Cab LT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,440
  • Invoice
    $23,218

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Navigation from Telematics, Power Outlet, Telematics, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.6 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/75R16, P215/70R16, Compact