2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe 1LS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,280
  • Invoice
    $22,348

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear wheel drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3780 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact