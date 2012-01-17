Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,280
-
Invoice$22,348
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear wheel drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3780 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact