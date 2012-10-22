2012 Audi TT RS

2012 Audi TT RS 2dr Cpe MT quattro 2.5T
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $56,850
  • Invoice
    $52,871

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    165.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3306 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • EPA Classification
    Sub Compact Cars