Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$56,850
Invoice$52,871
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 5 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Doors2
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionActive Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)97.2 in
Length,Overall (in)165.3 in
Height,Overall (in)53.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3306 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
EPA ClassificationSub Compact Cars