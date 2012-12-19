Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$59,950
Invoice$55,753
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofPanoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.2 in
Length,Overall (in)200.3 in
Height,Overall (in)68.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5412 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle