2012 Audi Q7

2012 Audi Q7 quattro 4dr 3.0T S line
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $59,950
  • Invoice
    $55,753

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5412 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle