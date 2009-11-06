Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$211,160
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine12 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.1 in
Length,Overall (in)185.4 in
Height,Overall (in)50.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4090 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
EPA ClassificationMinicompact