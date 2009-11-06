2012 Aston Martin DB9

2012 Aston Martin DB9 2dr Cpe Auto
  • MSRP
    $189,915

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4090 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact