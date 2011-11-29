2011 Volvo XC90

2011 Volvo XC90 AWD 4dr V8
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $48,000
  • Invoice
    $45,120

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4836 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle