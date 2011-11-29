Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$48,000
Invoice$45,120
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionAir Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.6 in
Length,Overall (in)189.3 in
Height,Overall (in)70.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4836 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle