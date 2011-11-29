Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$38,400
-
Invoice$36,096
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechRear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)189.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4751 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle