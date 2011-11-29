2011 Volvo XC90

2011 Volvo XC90 AWD 4dr I6
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $38,400
  • Invoice
    $36,096

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4751 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle