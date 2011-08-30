2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan 4WD 4dr SE 4Motion wSunroof & Navi
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,380
  • Invoice
    $31,086

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Navigation System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3433 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    145/80R18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicles