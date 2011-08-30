Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,380
Invoice$31,086
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofPanoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Navigation System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.5 in
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in
Height,Overall (in)66.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3433 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.8
Spare Tire Size145/80R18
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicles