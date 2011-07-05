2011 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,495
-
Invoice
$21,595
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
27 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Sedans
-
Doors
4
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Fog Lamps,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Remote Trunk Release,
Engine Immobilizer,
Power Outlet,
Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Child Safety Locks,
Emergency Trunk Release,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Stability Control,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
182.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3082 lbs
Other Details