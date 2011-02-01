2011 Scion tC

2011 Scion tC 2dr HB Man
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,275
  • Invoice
    $17,361

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3060 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/80D16
  • EPA Classification
    Large