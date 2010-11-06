Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$48,030
-
Invoice$46,349
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
-
TechKeyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)197.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size