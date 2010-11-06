2011 Saab 9-5

2011 Saab 9-5 4dr Sdn Turbo6 XWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $48,030
  • Invoice
    $46,349

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size