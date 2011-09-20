2011 Nissan Pathfinder

2011 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr V6 SV
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,920
  • Invoice
    $31,420

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4784 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility