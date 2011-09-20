Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,920
Invoice$31,420
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechFront Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)192.3 in
Height,Overall (in)72.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4784 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/65R17
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility