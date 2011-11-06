Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$84,060
-
Invoice$79,109
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Front Reading Lamps, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3829 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact