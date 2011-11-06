2011 Nissan GT-R

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $84,060
  • Invoice
    $79,109

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Front Reading Lamps, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3829 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact