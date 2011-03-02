2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport AWD 4dr CVT SE
  • MSRP
    $22,995
  • Invoice
    $22,024

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Equalizer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Start, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    169.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3263 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T155/90D16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle