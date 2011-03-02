2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,995
-
Invoice
$22,024
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
-
Doors
4
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Equalizer
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
HID headlights,
Automatic Headlights,
Keyless Start,
Fog Lamps,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Power Outlet,
Cruise Control,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Child Safety Locks
-
Air Bags
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
169.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
64.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3263 lbs
Other Details