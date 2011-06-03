2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander 2WD 4dr ES
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,995
  • Invoice
    $21,066

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Equalizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cell Phone Hookup, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3384 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle