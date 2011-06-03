2011 Mitsubishi Outlander
Pricing
-
MSRP
$21,995
-
Invoice
$21,066
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Equalizer,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Cell Phone Hookup,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Engine Immobilizer,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
183.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
67.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3384 lbs
Other Details