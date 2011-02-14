Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,895
Invoice$20,013
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Equalizer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)180.4 in
Height,Overall (in)59.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3164 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeT145/70D16
EPA ClassificationCompact