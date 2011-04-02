2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse 3dr Cpe Auto GS Sport
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,699
  • Invoice
    $23,357

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3377 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact