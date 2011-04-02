Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,699
Invoice$23,357
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.4 in
Length,Overall (in)180.4 in
Height,Overall (in)53.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3377 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.7
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact