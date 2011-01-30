Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,555
-
Invoice$19,250
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.2 in, 67.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3272 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
-
Spare Tire SizeT145/90R17
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle