2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute FWD 4dr I4 Manual Sport
  • MSRP
    $20,555
  • Invoice
    $19,250

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.2 in, 67.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3272 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/90R17
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle