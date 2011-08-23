Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,135
Invoice$26,983
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Split Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.2 in
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4330 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.1
Spare Tire SizeT155/90R18
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle