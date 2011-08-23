2011 Mazda CX-9

2011 Mazda CX-9 FWD 4dr Sport
  • MSRP
    $29,135
  • Invoice
    $26,983

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Split Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4330 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    T155/90R18
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle