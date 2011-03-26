Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,295
-
Invoice$18,962
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3082 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.6
-
Spare Tire SizeP215/65R17, P215/60R17, P215/55R18, Compact
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicles