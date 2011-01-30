Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$57,600
Invoice$53,155
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.6 in
Length,Overall (in)191.3 in
Height,Overall (in)66.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4556 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
Spare Tire SizeT175/90D18
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility