2011 Infiniti FX50

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $57,600
  • Invoice
    $53,155

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4556 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T175/90D18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility