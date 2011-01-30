Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,500
-
Invoice$23,294
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3315 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/80D18
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact