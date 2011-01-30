Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$15,345
-
Invoice$14,918
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG30 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)159.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2496 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact