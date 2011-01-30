Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,300
Invoice$24,985
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.5 in
Length,Overall (in)185.3 in
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4032 lbs, 3876 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0, 18.0
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle