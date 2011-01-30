2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-2
  • MSRP
    $26,300
  • Invoice
    $24,985

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4032 lbs, 3876 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0, 18.0
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle