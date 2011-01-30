2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,875
  • Invoice
    $29,644

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.7 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/70R17, P265/70R17