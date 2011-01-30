Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$31,875
-
Invoice$29,644
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG15 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)143.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.7 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
-
Spare Tire SizeLT245/70R17, P265/70R17