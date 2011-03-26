Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,470
-
Invoice$27,218
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)202.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4224 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars