2011 Ford Taurus

2011 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,470
  • Invoice
    $27,218

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    202.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4224 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars