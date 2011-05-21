Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$41,145
-
Invoice$38,000
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)156.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)80.8 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.0
-
Spare Tire SizeLT275/70R18E, LT275/65R18E, LT265/70R17E, LT245/75R17E