2011 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

2011 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 4WD Crew Cab 156" XLT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,145
  • Invoice
    $38,000

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    156.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.8 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT275/70R18E, LT275/65R18E, LT265/70R17E, LT245/75R17E