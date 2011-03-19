2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD
  • MSRP
    $21,850
  • Invoice
    $20,196

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3285 lbs, 3446 lbs, 3342 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan