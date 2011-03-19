Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,850
Invoice$20,196
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)190.6 in
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3285 lbs, 3446 lbs, 3342 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan