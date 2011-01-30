Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,670
Invoice$18,315
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation from Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.9 in
Length,Overall (in)175.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2691 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact