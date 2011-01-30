2011 Ford Focus

2011 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn SEL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,670
  • Invoice
    $18,315

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation from Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2691 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact