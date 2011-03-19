Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,210
Invoice$30,121
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4471 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
EPA ClassificationFWD Sport Utility Vehicle