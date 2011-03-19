2011 Ford Flex

2011 Ford Flex 4dr SEL FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,210
  • Invoice
    $30,121

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4471 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • EPA Classification
    FWD Sport Utility Vehicle