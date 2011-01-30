Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$36,525
-
Invoice$33,126
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)144.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)75.9 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26, 36
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-size, LT245/75R17E, LT275/65R18C, P275/65R18, P265/60R18, P235/75R17, P255/65R17, P265/70R17