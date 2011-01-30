2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT
  • MSRP
    $36,525
  • Invoice
    $33,126

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    144.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26, 36
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-size, LT245/75R17E, LT275/65R18C, P275/65R18, P265/60R18, P235/75R17, P255/65R17, P265/70R17