Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$51,035
-
Invoice$47,447
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG15 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechRemote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)131.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)78.3 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)33.5
-
Spare Tire SizeFull size