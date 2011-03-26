2011 Ford Expedition EL

2011 Ford Expedition EL 4WD 4dr Limited
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $51,035
  • Invoice
    $47,447

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    131.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.3 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    33.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full size