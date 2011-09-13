Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,520
Invoice$28,942
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionAir Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechPower Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.8 in
Length,Overall (in)199.8 in
Height,Overall (in)70.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4756 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
Spare Tire SizeFull size
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle