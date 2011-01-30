Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,585
Invoice$19,929
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechFront Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)173.8 in
Height,Overall (in)60.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3012 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon