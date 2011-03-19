Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,370
Invoice$27,902
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechTelematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.9 in
Length,Overall (in)205.0 in
Height,Overall (in)70.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4790 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle