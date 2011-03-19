2011 Chevrolet Traverse

2011 Chevrolet Traverse FWD 4dr LS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,370
  • Invoice
    $27,902

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    205.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4790 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle